Place Obi On Watchlist, Keyamo Urges Security Agencies

The spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress presidential campaign, Festus Keyamo, SAN, has asked security agencies to place Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on watchlist.

This was after Obi read out a Whatsapp message which he claimed emanated from a “Tinubu group”.

Keyamo, who is the minister of state for labour and employment, stated that Obi “wrongly and wickedly attributed” the message to the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

According to him, Obi;s aim is to cause religious and tribal crisis in the country with the message.

“I also call on the Security Agencies in Nigeria to place Mr Peter Obi and some of his demented supporters on the terror watch lists for circulating an incendiary video with a fake message by one of his supporters called Powell Glad Legbe (on his Facebook page) calling on Yorubas not to vote for Peter Obi. Mr Peter Obi then wrongly and wickedly attributed that quote to an amorphous ‘Tinubu group’. Up till now he has not withdrawn his accusation nor has he apologised to our candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“It is obvious Mr. Peter Obi wants to cause religious and tribal crises in the country and for this, I call on the security agencies to place Mr Peter Obi on security watch or invite him for a thorough investigation. If necessary, I am prepared to be invited too as a witness to prove my case against him”, Keyamo stated.

On his part, Director of Media and Publicity of the council, Mr Bayo Onanuga, slammed Obi for parrotting a beer parlour gist.

He said, “Obi has again disgracefully elevated what has for long been a beer parlour gossip and social media lie being propagated by his IPOB supporters. Obi in his characteristic manner is amplifying falsehood which should not have a place in a decent political campaign”.