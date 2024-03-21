Pique Speaks on Messi’s Obsession With Ronaldo

Former Spain defender Gerard Pique has debunked claims suggesting that Lionel Messi harbored an obsession with Cristiano Ronaldo during their illustrious Ballon d’Or-winning rivalry.

Despite Messi clinching the prestigious award on eight occasions, compared to Ronaldo’s five, Pique, who shared the pitch with both players at Barcelona and Manchester United respectively, asserts that Messi remained unfazed by his rival’s achievements.

Pique told talkSPORT: “He wasn’t that type of guy. He was very team-focused, although he was getting all the first page in all the newspapers and radios and TV.

“At the end of the day, he was very close with all of us and he was just focused on winning titles like the Champions League and these kinds of things. At the end of the day because he was the best.

“Then he was winning the Ballon d’Or but it wasn’t something that was a priority for him.”