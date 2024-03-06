Piqué Seeks Transparency from Barcelona Amid Financial Struggles

Former Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué has issued a stark warning to his former club, urging them to prioritize transparency and honesty with their supporters regarding their financial challenges.

Barcelona finds themselves grappling with a daunting €200 million deficit, surpassing LaLiga’s mandated annual spending cap of €204 million. Consequently, the club faces restrictions on registering new players or renewing contracts until the financial situation is rectified.

Piqué, known for his candid approach, expressed skepticism regarding Barcelona’s immediate prospects, highlighting the severity of the financial predicament.

“The fans want honesty and transparency. If the reality is tough, then say it.

“What you cannot do is sell smoke and mirrors and say we’re going to win the Champions League if you then don’t have the money to compete.

“I don’t know the club’s situation at the moment — from what I can gather it doesn’t seem that good — but what the socios [members] value is being told the truth to their faces,” Pique said on Ibai Llanos’ Twitch channel.

He added: “What you cannot do is say ‘I am going to sign [Erling] Haaland,’ which looks great, but how do you do it?

“I’m just using Haaland as an example, it’s not to do with rumours. I could equally say [Kylian] Mbappé or whoever.”