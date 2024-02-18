PHOTOS: Zulum Graces Durbar Festival

Governors of Borno, Babagana Umara Zulum, and Yobe, Mai Mala Buni, on Sunday, attended a grand durbar procession commemorating a 3-day Kaneem Borno International Summit held in Maiduguri.

The summit brought together prominent leaders from across several countries including Chad, Niger, Sudan, Cameroon, Libya, Benin, Central African Republic among other nations.

The Kaneem Borno Empire was one of the most respected and powerful kingdoms before the advent of western colonialism. It has survived over one thousand years and has occupied a coveted place in the world of civilization.

The summit which started on Friday and ends Sunday also featured a special prayer session, traditional horse riding (Garlaf) and Kaneem Cultural Summit colloquium.

Several Islamic scholars from different countries were among those who attended the prayer session which took place at Shehu of Borno’s palace mosque on Friday.

The summit also provided a platform for showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Kaneem Borno region, with vibrant displays of traditional music, dance and crafts.

Among the dignitaries were the Deputy Governor of Borno, Umar Usman Kadafur, the Minister of Art, Culture and Creative Economy, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, the Senator representing Borno Central, Kaka Shehu Lawan, the Deputy National Chairman of APC (North), Ali Bukar Dalori, and the former Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali.

Traditional rulers from Yobe, Bauchi, Nasarawa and Sultan of N’Djmena joined the Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Umar Garbai Elakanemi, who led other Emirs from Borno to attend the occasion.