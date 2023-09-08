PHOTOS: Uzodimma Inaugurates Umuokanne General Hospital

A significant stride towards bolstering healthcare infrastructure in the oil-producing region of Imo State was marked as Governor Hope Uzodimma officially commissioned the Umuokanne General Hospital. This development underscores the state’s commitment to improving access to quality healthcare services for its residents.

Uzodimma revealed that the government had forged a partnership with a local church to ensure the proper staffing and effective management of the newly inaugurated hospital. He emphasized that his administration, under the banner of the Shared Prosperity government, is resolutely focused on changing the prevailing narrative in the oil-producing areas of Imo State. This change is set to be accomplished through the prudent allocation of the 13% derivation funds designated for oil-bearing communities, as enshrined in the 1999 constitution.

In a conversation with the press, the Managing Director and CEO of the Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (ISOPADEC), Chief Charles Orie, commended Governor Uzodimma for his unwavering support, which facilitated the seamless management of the hospital project.

Chairing the event, HRH Eze Professor Dele Amuzienwa Odigbo, Chairman of the Board of ISOPADEC, shared insights into the hospital’s mission. He elucidated that the construction of the new hospital was a strategic move intended to provide accessible and affordable healthcare facilities, catering to both preventive and curative medical services for the benefit of the host communities.