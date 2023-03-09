PHOTOS: Two Die As Train, BRT Collide In Lagos

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA has deployed its Resources to recover the BRT that rammed into a train at PWD this morning, Thursday, 9th, March 2023.

The casualties have been transferred to the General Hospital for further medical attention after being given first aid by the Agency’s Paramedics.

Unfortunately, two female adults lost their lives to the incident and were handed over to SEHMU for onward transfer to the morgue.

The recovery operations is been supervised by the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu.