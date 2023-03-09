Headline

PHOTOS: Two Die As Train, BRT Collide In Lagos

Anthony Adeniyi10 hours ago
22

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA has deployed its Resources to recover the BRT that rammed into a train at PWD this morning, Thursday, 9th, March 2023.

The casualties have been transferred to the General Hospital for further medical attention after being given first aid by the Agency’s Paramedics.

Unfortunately, two female adults lost their lives to the incident and were handed over to SEHMU for onward transfer to the morgue.

The recovery operations is been supervised by the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi10 hours ago
22

Related Articles

Sanwo-Olu Mourns Victims Of Train, BRT Collision In Lagos

9 hours ago
Mahmood Yakubu

Gov, Assembly Polls To Hold March 18 – INEC

13 hours ago
Akeredolu

Akeredolu Frowns At Rejection Of Old Naira Notes By Traders, Others

14 hours ago
Department of State Services

Gov Election: DSS Warns Against Breakdown Of Law And Order

1 day ago