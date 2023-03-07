Headline

PHOTOS: Tinubu Supporters Stage Counter Protest In Abuja

Secretary, Directorate of Support Group, Tosin Adeyanju led members of support group to a solidarity walk in Defense of Nigeria’s Democracy.

The walk which began at the Wuse campaign office ended at the Abuja office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

One of the essence of the walk was also to commend the commission for conducting free and fair presidential and national assembly’s election.

This comes a day after the Peoples Democratic Party, led by its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and national chairman Iyorchia Ayu, staged a protest against the INEC in Abuja.

