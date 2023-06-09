Headline

PHOTOS: Tinubu Receives Traditional Leaders In Aso Villa

Anthony Adeniyi3 hours ago
6
Tinubu
Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu on Friday met with top traditional rulers from around the country at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting was part of his consultation with key stakeholders within the nation.

Sharing on Twitter, Tinubu wrote, “I enjoyed my engagement, this morning, with a gathering of traditional rulers from across the country.

“In the course of our dialogue, I tasked them with supporting the administration’s efforts to ensure lasting peace and unity by promoting responsible behaviour and patriotism.

“I also gave assurance of government’s support as they continue in their role as powerful custodians of our unique cultural values.”

Tinubu
Tinubu

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi3 hours ago
6

Related Articles

matawalle

PHOTOS: Police Allegedly Raid Matawalle’s Zamfara Residence

4 hours ago
Nasir El-rufai

Transcript Of El-Rufai’s Speech About Tinubu And Muslim-Muslim Ticket

11 hours ago
Godwin Ogar

Labour Party Lawmaker Godwin Ogar Praises Tinubu’s Intelligence

11 hours ago
Sirika

HURIWA Calls For Sirika’s Arrest Over alleged ‘Fraudulent’ Nigeria Air

12 hours ago