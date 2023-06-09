PHOTOS: Tinubu Receives Traditional Leaders In Aso Villa

President Bola Tinubu on Friday met with top traditional rulers from around the country at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting was part of his consultation with key stakeholders within the nation.

Sharing on Twitter, Tinubu wrote, “I enjoyed my engagement, this morning, with a gathering of traditional rulers from across the country.

“In the course of our dialogue, I tasked them with supporting the administration’s efforts to ensure lasting peace and unity by promoting responsible behaviour and patriotism.

“I also gave assurance of government’s support as they continue in their role as powerful custodians of our unique cultural values.”