PHOTOS: Tinubu Presents Certificate Of Return To Oba Of Lagos

President-elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on Sunday paid a visit to the Oba of Lagos, Rilwanu Akiolu, at the Iga-Iduganran Palace.

He was accompanied by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, other monarchs, traditional leaders and well-wishers.

During the visit, Tinubu presented the Certificate of Return issued to him by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

See photos from the visit: