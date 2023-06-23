Headline

PHOTOS: Tinubu Meets Macron In France

President Bola Tinubu has shared photos from his meeting with President Emmanuel Macron in France.

Tinubu is in France for the New Global Financing Pact Summit attended by world leaders.

Sharing the photos, he wrote, “I had a great time with other Heads of State and important dignitaries at the State Banquet hosted by President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, France, this evening. President Macron and his wife, First Lady Brigitte Macron were both gracious and warm, making the event a very pleasant experience.”

