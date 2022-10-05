PHOTOS: Tinubu Looking Dapper In Suit

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, trended yesterday after photos of him looking dapper in suit surfaced.

The former governor has been in London for days now resting, according to a member of his party.

The dapper photos come days after he shared a video showing him working out on a fitness bike.

In the caption, Tinubu debunked rumours that he was dead which was why he failed to turn up for the peace accord signed by presidential candidates.

He wrote, “Many have said I have died; others claim I have withdrawn from the presidential campaign. Well… Nope.

“This is the reality: I am strong, I am healthy and I am ready to serve Nigerians from Day One.”