PHOTOS: Tinubu Inaugurates Red Line Rail Train

President Bola Tinubu has officially inaugurated the initial phase of the Red Line Rail Train in Lagos State, marking a significant milestone following the establishment of the Blue Line Rail Train.

The inauguration ceremony took place on Monday, drawing the presence of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, alongside dignitaries from various states, who gathered to witness the historic event.

In a move signaling continued progress, the Lagos State Government has sealed the agreement for the initiation of the second phase of the Red Line Rail Project. This phase will extend from the Ebute Metta Station in Oyingbo, linking with the Blue Line rail at the National Theatre Station.

The strategic expansion aims to enhance connectivity and accessibility within Lagos and its environs, offering commuters a seamless transportation experience across different parts of the metropolis.

With the introduction of the second phase, passengers will have the convenience of disembarking at the National Theatre Station and seamlessly transferring to reach Lagos Island, thereby facilitating smoother intra-city travel.

The development underscores the government’s commitment to bolstering infrastructure and addressing transportation challenges in Lagos State, Africa’s most populous city.

As the Red Line Rail Project progresses, it is poised to alleviate congestion on roadways, reduce travel times, and contribute to the overall improvement of the urban transport system.

The inauguration of the Red Line Rail Train signifies a significant step forward in the transformation of Lagos’ transportation landscape, heralding a new era of efficiency and connectivity for residents and commuters alike.