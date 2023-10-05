PHOTOS: Taskforce Demolishes Shanties, Dislodges Criminals, Recovers Weapons in Lekki

Taskforce officers from the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources on Thursday demolished shanties and makeshift structures that defaced the expressway at Orchid Junction, Eleganza Bus Stop, Lekki-Epe Expressway.

The officers also demolished shanties serving as criminal hideout in Ikota.

According to a terse statement made available to Concise News, 15 suspects with offensive weapons were arrested by the authorities.

The exercise was part of the Lagos State Government’s effort at ridding the state of criminality and every object that defaces its masterplan.

Below are some photos taken during the exercise carried out by the officers.