PHOTOS: Shettima Visits Victims of Christmas Eve Attack in Plateau

Vice President Kashim Shettima has arrived in Bokkos, Plateau State, to conduct an on-the-spot assessment of the situation following the Christmas Eve attacks by gunmen on communities in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi LGAs of the state.

In very stern and definitive words, he has promised justice for the victims while assuring that President Tinubu will leave no stone unturned in ensuring the full return of peace to crisis-prone regions of the country.

This is just as emergency agencies have been directed to quickly and immediately ensure the full supply of aid to victims and their families and for the military to fortify the areas.