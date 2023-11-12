PHOTOS: Sanwo-Olu Visits Lagos International Financial Centre in London

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu took part in the colorful event which was the inauguration of the Lagos International Financial Centre on Saturday in London.

Lagos is the first African State to be invited by the Mayor of the Square Mile for the 805th Parade.

The event will consolidate Lagos position as the African Financial Centre and further drive Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) into the State.

Sanwo-Olu was joined at the event by the Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade & Investment, Folashade Ambrose-Medebem and other top government functionaries who represented Lagos State at (LIFC).

Below are photos shared by the Lagos Ministry of Trade and Commerce.