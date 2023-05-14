PHOTOS: Sanwo-Olu Turns Up To Support Hilda Baci’s World Record Attempt

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has expressed his support for chef Hilda Baci as she strives to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking time.

Ths he did by showing up at the venue where Hilda is attempting to break the world record.

The governor tweeted, “I showed up to support Chef Hilda Baci, in her quest to break the Guinness World Record

@GWR for the longest time spent cooking by an individual.

“Her dedication, passion for cooking as well as her desire to put our rich culture on the map by not only exhibiting our food but also the resilience, determination, energy and team spirit that has come to be known as the spirit of Lagos and indeed Nigeria is truly remarkable.

“We are proud to have Hilda embarking on this journey in our state. I will continue to follow the updates and look forward to the final declaration.”

As of the time of this report, Hilda has surpassed the 70-hour mark in her remarkable endeavor.