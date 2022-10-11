PHOTOS: Sanwo-Olu Sets Up Health Insurance For Nollywood Stars

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has set up health insurance for Nollywood stars to ensure they are well covered for medical care.

Sanwo-Olu made this known when he hosted veteran Nollywood filmmakers to a dinner on Monday night in appreciation of their contributions to the growth of the industry.

Sharing on Twitter, he said, “I used the opportunity to institute a health insurance scheme for them to ensure they are well covered for adequate medical care.

“We realize that this industry is one of the highest employers of labour. The veterans and practitioners have continued to provide succour and a means of livelihood to a lot of citizens. More importantly, they give freshness to our lives through their stories.

“The health insurance scheme is part of our interventions to assist them with access to health care in public health facilities.

“This scheme will be specially categorised for professionals in the film business and those who have shaped our society with their craft.”