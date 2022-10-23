PHOTOS: Sanwo-Olu Inaugurates Pinnacle Oil Facility

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has inaugurated Pinnacle Oil Facility in the state.

The facility is located at the Lekki Free Trade Zone.

The Lekki FTZ is Nigeria’s most active and vibrant Free Trade Zone, and it embodies what Lagos represents.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Enugu State PDP Candidate who also is Pinnacla Oil Founder And CEO, Peter Mbah, said:

“Gov Sanwo-Olu today honoured us with his presence at Presidential Commissioning of #Pinnacle Lekki FTZ terminal,noting it will not only serve Nigeria but also serve the export market across W/Africa,”cementing Lagos’ place as the prime hub for commerce and logistics in W/Africa”

“Special gratitude to Gov Sanwo-Olu for nurturing the friendly business environment that ensured we met our completion target. You are an exemplary host and a committed enabler of private investments. Thank you for believing in us and sharing our dream!”