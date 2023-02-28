PHOTOS: Sanwo-Olu Inaugurates Maternal, Child Care Centre At Orile Agege

The First Lady of Lagos State Dr. (Mrs.) Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu has commissioned another iconic Maternal and Child Care Centre (MCCC) in Orile Agege General Hospital to further enhance antenatal care and child delivery in the State.

Speaking during the commissioning, Dr. Sanwo-Olu said the 30-bed Maternal and Child Care Centre and a Couples Clinic at the Orile Agege General Hospital are to further enhance antenatal care and child delivery in the state as the facilities were in line with the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda of the current government to provide affordable and quality healthcare for all.

“This is another effort put in place by the Babajide Sanwo-Olu government to further raise the standard of services rendered in all government-owned hospitals in Lagos. I was also in Orile Agege to commission a Primary Healthcare Centre to increase the accessibility of health services for the people. Mr. Governor will do more to further uplift healthcare in the state if reelected in the forthcoming Gubernatorial election”, Sanwo-Olu said.

The First Lady, who appreciated Orile Agege residents for the warm reception gave kudos to the medical personnel, government officials, Orile Agege LCDA Chairman, Hon. Babatunde Johnson for their teamwork towards the success story of Orile Agege community where all residents enjoy the dividend of democracy

Dr. Sanwo-Olu lauded the Alaige of Orile Agege, Oba Agbedeyi for his community witnessing infrastructures and development during his reign. Dr. Sanwo-Olu was also delighted to meet the expectant women as well as nursing mothers as she doled out medical kits for their usefulness.

The Medical Director of Orile Agege General Hospital, Dr. Sola Pitan expressed his joy for the presence of the First Lady as he showcased all medical sections, intensive care unit, and consultation rooms equipped with modern medical facilities that made up a general hospital with 24-hour electricity power supply as a landmark achievement by Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu for the betterment of Orile Agege residents.

“The Sanwo-Olu administration has done a great job by upgrading our maternal centre and antenatal clinic. This development will enable us to attend to more pregnant women in Orile Agege for a seamless process during and after their delivery. The couples’ clinic will help to address some of the psychological challenges that come with pregnancy and how their spouses can help during the period”, Pitan said.