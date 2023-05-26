PHOTOS: Sanwo-Olu Inaugurates Dual Carriageway, Bridge Linking Ogudu To Alapere

A newly constructed access roadway that connects four local councils in Lagos State has been opened for vehicular traffic, bringing an end to a long-standing traffic problem and fulfilling the communities’ decades-long wait. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu was joined by a joyful crowd of residents from Kosofe Local Government Area during the official commissioning ceremony of the Ogudu-Alapere Link Road and bridge. The dual carriage infrastructure traverses Ogudu and Alapere in Agboyi-Ketu Local Council Development Area, ultimately leading to the Lagos-Ibadan Highway. At its Ogudu terminus, the link road provides motorists with a connection to Ikorodu Road.

The Ogudu-Alapere Link Road, constructed using interlocked concrete blocks, was one of the 12 capital projects inaugurated by the Governor in the Lagos East Senatorial District. These activities were part of the pre-inauguration agenda to mark the commencement of Governor Sanwo-Olu’s second term. Additionally, the Governor unveiled the rehabilitated Prince Adesoji Ajose Street in Ogudu and inaugurated two international markets in Ikosi-Isheri LCDA.

Governor Sanwo-Olu emphasized that the completion of the road project reflects his administration’s commitment to purposeful governance. He highlighted the two-pronged approach adopted by his government to address the traffic congestion in the area, which involves rehabilitating strategic roads and link bridges while simultaneously constructing new ones. He expressed the significance of the intervention, stating that it not only enhances traffic efficiency in the region but also mitigates the environmental impact of flooding in Ogudu. The Governor further pledged to continue prioritizing infrastructure renewal to improve the quality of life and stimulate socio-economic development for the citizens.

Engr. Aramide Adeyoye, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, explained that prior to the intervention, the existing roads lacked drainage facilities and were disjointed due to a wetland, resulting in recurrent flooding that adversely affected transportation. She emphasized that the Ogudu-Alapere Link Road, measuring 545 meters in length with an average width of 14.6 meters, along with the 22-meter bridge, and the 60-meter Prince Ajose Street, would serve as viable alternative routes for motorists, particularly residents of Ogudu GRA Estate Phases I & II, Ogudu-Ojota, and the third axial underpass. This development is expected to reduce travel time and alleviate traffic congestion around Ogudu Roundabout.

The chairman of Kosofe LGA, Hon. Moyosore Ogunlewe, hailed the intervention as historic and lauded Governor Sanwo-Olu for being the first Governor to open the link road to other communities. He urged the Governor to expedite the construction of pending state projects in the Local Government Area.

In addition to the road projects, Governor Sanwo-Olu inaugurated the Ikosi International Market and International Fruit Market in Ikosi Ketu, which were built by the chairman of Ikosi-Isheri LCDA. He emphasized the significant impact of commercial activities in markets on the state’s economy. The Governor commended the vision and leadership that facilitated the delivery of these modern markets, which align with the goal of a Greater Lagos. He regarded these initiatives as exemplifying grassroots democracy and socio-economic growth. The Governor also acknowledged other people-oriented and development projects initiated and realized by local councils across the state.

Chairman of Ikosi-Isheri LCDA, Hon. Samiat Bada, explained that the markets were constructed to enhance trading standards and serve as an alternative to existing markets. She highlighted that the completion of the markets also resolved significant security issues in the area, as the previously vacant land had been a hideout for miscreants. She further stated that the second phase of the market, which consisted of shops to accommodate previous occupants and fruit market shop owners, had been completed and would be allotted to the old users.

Several other projects were commissioned in the Lagos East Senatorial District, including the Ndubuisi Kanu Housing Estate in Gbagada, Lagos Homs in Odo-Onosa Ayandelu, Ikosi-Ejinrin LCDA, a resettlement scheme in Agbowa, Ikosi-Ejinrin LCDA, a jetty with waiting shelter and shoreline protection at Offin, Ikorodu, a jetty at Ito-Omu in Epe. In Lagos West, Governor Sanwo-Olu inaugurated the Water Treatment Plant at Gbaji-Yeke in Badagry. Furthermore, the Governor opened the Shams-el-Deen Junior Grammar School, Elepe Community Junior High School, and Kosofe Senior College in Education District II, Kosofe, Ikorodu.