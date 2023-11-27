PHOTOS: Sanwo-Olu Hosts Oba of Benin in Lagos

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu warmly welcomed His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo Ewuare II (CFR), the revered Oba of Benin, to the Lagos House, Marina, this Sunday.

The distinguished gathering marked a significant moment as the Governor guided the First Class Monarch through the J Randle Center for Yoruba Arts and Culture, showcasing the rich heritage of the Yoruba people.

During the visit, the Oba of Benin expressed his admiration for Governor Sanwo-Olu’s commendable efforts in the state, acknowledging the transformative initiatives undertaken. Particularly, the monarch lauded the J Randle Center for Yoruba Arts and Culture, emphasizing his deep appreciation for its role in preserving and promoting the cultural tapestry of the Yoruba people.

The tour served as a testament to the cultural bonds between the Edo and Yoruba people, as the Oba of Benin immersed himself in the vibrant artistic offerings at the center. Governor Sanwo-Olu, in turn, highlighted the significance of cultural exchange and collaboration in fostering unity among Nigeria’s diverse communities.

The meeting underscored the importance of recognizing and celebrating the unique cultural identities that contribute to Nigeria’s rich tapestry. As the Oba of Benin commended Governor Sanwo-Olu’s commitment to cultural preservation, the event served as a symbol of unity and collaboration between the Edo and Yoruba cultures.

This cultural exchange not only deepened the ties between the two regions but also highlighted the role of leadership in preserving and promoting Nigeria’s diverse cultural heritage.