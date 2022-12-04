PHOTOS: Sanwo-Olu Holds Colorful Campaign For Re-election

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reeled out some of his achievement in the state during his campaign on Saturday.

The campaign held at the Mobolajo Johnson Arena in Onikan, Lagos.

Some of the achievement included curtailing COVID-19, affordable housing and many others.

Read his speech below.

Lagos, today, it begins.

In a powerful show of support, our party leaders and members came out to join me in kicking off the journey to our second term which I have called a #GreaterLagosRising .

I am humbled but energized for the vision that was written and is now in motion.

Dr. Obafemi Hamzat and I hold forth a report card of service to the people with proof that is beyond mere words, cutting across every sector in our #THEMES agenda as we promised to build #ForAGreaterLagos in our first term.

Now we say a Greater Lagos is Rising.

In our first term, we have shown commitment to rapid infrastructural development, the key to the next level of Lagos with completed strategic projects; bridges, roads, ports and many more, rebuilding Lagos and renewing the hope of our residents.

We upgraded 2 tertiary institutions to degree-awarding schools, rewarded and encouraged excellence thereby improving human capital.

We have trained 18,000 teachers under the Eko Excel Initiative.

#GreaterLagosRising means more.

We have taken Lagos to the threshold of history as the first sub-national to deliver on a mass rail system.

The Blue Line is being test run ahead of commissioning and operations in the coming weeks with The Red Line scheduled for Q1 of 2023.

#GreaterLagosRising means more.

We have completed and inaugurated 16 housing schemes within this first term.

We have commissioned over 62 fire-fighting vehicles understanding our environment and equipped our firefighters with education and world class gear.

#GreaterLagosRising means more.

With Imota Rice Mill and the record completion of the Lekki Deep Sea Port, we have provided incontrovertible proof that a greater Lagos is indeed rising.

With exemplary handling of #COVID19 and the many other health emergencies of our current world and the launch of a health insurance scheme that is non-discriminatory and truly citizen focused, we are positioned to deliver the next best steps.

#GreaterLagosRising means more.

Our campaign will be reinforcing the energy, remarkable audacity & unbroken resilience of our people.

Rising is a proof of growth.

In our first term under our #ForAGreaterLagos mantra, we have transformed the state, now it is time for a #GreaterLagosRising

Rise with us.