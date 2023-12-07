PHOTOS: Sanwo-Olu Graces Oyakhilome’s 60th Birthday Thanksgiving

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Thursday graced the Thanksgiving service held to mark the 60th birthday of Reverend Chris Oyakhilome, Pastor of the Christ Embassy at the church headquarters in Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, Sanwo-Olu described Oyakhiloma as a dynamic and multitalented teacher, global preacher and an epitome of dedication and service.

This was as he hailed the clergyman’s unblemished records of service in God’s kingdom, adding that Oyakhilome has impacted the body of Christ positively through the propagation of the gospel.

He said: “On behalf of the Government and the people of Lagos State, we join family, friends, associates and the entire congregation of Christ Embassy, to felicitate Pastor Chris Oyakhilome on his Diamond Jubilee Celebration.

“Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has been a blessing, not just to members of his church but to millions of Lagos residents, who have benefited from his ministry and philanthropic gestures. We also appreciate his unceasing prayers and wise counsel over the years.

“As Pastor Chris Oyakhilome celebrates his 60th birthday, it is our prayer that the Almighty God will grant him grace, anointing and strength to continue to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ, minister to the poor and the broken, and proclaim liberty to the captives.

“I pray that the Almighty God will grant him good health to enable him to render more service to humanity and God’s kingdom. He will continue to enjoy God’s abundant blessings and everlasting goodness. Amen.”