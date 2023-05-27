PHOTOS: Sani Bello Inaugurates Six Vital Projects In Niger State

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has recently marked a significant milestone by inaugurating six crucial projects in the Kontagora local government area. The projects commissioned include the School of Nursing and Midwifery, a remodeled General Hospital, Jikan Shehu Internal Access road, Maigari Gwadebe GRA road, Col. Sani Bello Housing Estate, and Rice Mill Processor. Let’s dive into the details of these transformative initiatives.

Enhancing Healthcare Education and Services

One of the key projects inaugurated was the School of Nursing and Midwifery. Governor Abubakar Sani Bello emphasized the importance of establishing the school to address the manpower gap in the health sector. The school aims to produce qualified health personnel who will play a vital role in providing quality healthcare services. The Governor commended the management for their hard work and promised to address their challenges, seeking a positive response from the next administration. As a Senator-elect of Niger North, he pledged his support to the institution in every possible way.

Upgrading Healthcare Facilities for Growing Demands

The General Hospital in Kontagora, established about 79 years ago, had suffered from neglect due to the town’s growing population. Governor Abubakar Sani Bello recognized the pressing need to upgrade the facility to meet the increasing demand for healthcare services. The former 250-bed capacity hospital underwent an extensive transformation. Through remodeling, expansion, and equipping, it now boasts a 500-bed space capacity. This upgraded hospital will not only serve the people of Kontagora but also cater to the healthcare needs of neighboring states like Zamfara and Kebbi.

Infrastructure Development for a Better Community

The Governor also prioritized infrastructure development with the inauguration of road projects and the Col. Sani Bello Housing Estate. The reconstructed Jikan Shehu Internal Access road and Maigari Gwadebe GRA road were designed to facilitate easy movement for the residents while adding value to their properties. These road projects contribute to the overall development and connectivity of the area.

The completion of the Col. Sani Bello Housing Estate brought great joy to the Governor. Despite facing years of setbacks since its initiation 12 years ago, the project has finally been accomplished. The housing estate will provide much-needed homes for the people, contributing to the improvement of their quality of life.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello’s inauguration of these projects demonstrates his commitment to enhancing healthcare education, upgrading healthcare facilities, and promoting infrastructure development in Niger State. These initiatives will undoubtedly have a lasting positive impact on the people of Kontagora and the surrounding areas, improving their access to quality healthcare, facilitating easier mobility, and providing essential housing solutions.