PHOTOS: Rivers Wins Overall Second Position At NAFEST 2022

Rivers State won trophies in Best Costume Overall, First position for children essay competition and First position in Children drama

Elated Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Hon. Tonye Briggs-Oniyide led the Team Rivers.

Host State, Lagos, won overall first position while Bayelsa also came second and Ekiti took the third position. Kano State emerged fourth, while Ogun got the fifth overall position.

The Festival for Arts and Culture is a seven-day national event in which all 36 states of the federation, including the FCT, participate to display their rich artistic and cultural heritage through a variety of competitions, including ayo, archery, traditional cuisine, costumes, essay writing, and many others.