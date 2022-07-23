PHOTOS: Rivers Govt To Inaugurate Secondary School In Obuama

Rivers State Commissioner for Special Duties, Hon Deima Iyalla has visited the Community Secondary School Obuama on an inspection visit.

The school, which was established in 1977, was in a state of disrepair before its current reconstruction by the Wike-led administration.

Community Secondary School Obuama is one among the many legacy schools the Wike administration has rebuilt. The school project includes the construction of new classroom blocks and the reconstruction of the old blocks, the complete furnishing of the classrooms and the addition of toilets on all the classroom floors.

Also built, furnished and equipped is a students’ library, a Physics Laboratory, a Chemistry Laboratory, a Biology Laboratory, an Agriculture Laboratory Laboratory and an Information & Communication Technology development centre.

The students were also provided with a football and volleyball pitch for recreation while there is an on-campus staff quarter to accommodate fourteen staff of the school.

The school is provided with a water borehole system connected to supply water across the school, a connection to public electricity, two 80kva standby generating plants, and internal roads. The state government also considered the students’ safety as the school was adequately fenced with accommodation for its security personnel.

It is expected to be commissioned as Governor Wike starts commissioning a new set of projects in August.