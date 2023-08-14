PHOTOS: Remi Tinubu Hosts Super Falcons After World Cup

The First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has celebrated the Super Falcons of Nigeria with a reception at the State House Abuja on Monday 14th August.

The First Lady received the players with the wife of the Vice President Hajia Nana Shettima and wife of the Senate President Mrs Ekaette Akpabio.

This was after the team’s outing at the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Canada where they lost in the knockout stage to England.

Speaking during the meeting, Tinubu said, “Although the final result did not go our way, I am here to remind you the the victory is not solely determined by the score on the field. The unbreakable spirit and unity that you demonstrated are true markers of success”. “You gave your all, we stand with you and we are so proud of you”.