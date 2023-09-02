PHOTOS: Remi Tinubu Graces August Meeting In Imo

The First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Senator Oluremi Tinubu was on Friday the Special Guest of Honor at the 2023 Imo Women August Meeting.

At the event which had a mammoth crowd of gaily dressed women from all over Imo State, the First Lady harped on unity of purpose among women and called on everyone to vote massively for Gov Hope Uzodinma come November 2023.

It was an opportunity for her through her Initiative Renewed Hope Initiative to reach out to 500 hundred elderly women and widows with items including bags of rice, Semo, groundnut oil, fabrics and cash of N50,000 each.

Below are photos from the event.