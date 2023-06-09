PHOTOS: Police Allegedly Raid Matawalle’s Zamfara Residence

The Nigeria Police Force in Zamfara State have been accused of raiding the home of the former governor of the state, Bello Matawalle.

This was disclosed in a tweet issued by former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, who also shared photos to back the claim up.

According to Fani-Kayode, the police operatives who stormed the former governor’s house had no search warrant for their operation.

He tweeted, “This morning a detachment of policemen raided my brother’s home, the former Gov. of Zamfara state, Bello Matawalle in Maradun. They claimed to be looking for cars. They did not have a search or arrest warrant or court order and they claimed to be acting on the orders of the new Governor. This is unacceptable. It is not only vindictive but also lawless and it stands condemned. I call on the IGP to call the officers that are involved to order. The abuse of power and the persecution of political opponents and adversaries has no place in Asiwaju’s Nigeria.”

This comes days after Matawalle’s successor, Governor Dauda Dare, accused him of stealing 17 government vehicles and looted items from the state government residence, including televisions and cookers.