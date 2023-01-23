PHOTOS: Ondo South Senatorial District Rally Kicks Off

All is now set for the Southern Senatorial District Campaign Rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State.

The Campaign Rally is holding at the Medothist Primary School, Okitipupa in Okitipupa Local Government Area of the State.

Leaders, members and supporters of the APC across the six Local Government Areas in the South Senatorial District are already at the venue of the Rally.

Deputy Governor of the State, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa; Chief Olusola Oke; Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu, and other leaders of the party in the Senatorial district are already at the venue.

Chairman of the party in the State, Engr. Ade Adetimehin and members of the State Working Committee are also on ground at the Campaign Rally.