PHOTOS: Nigerians Mock Labour Party Rally Graced By Peter Obi In Osun

Some Nigerians have mocked the grand rally of the Labour Party for the Osun State governorship election which was graced by the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Obi had turned up at the event to support the party’s governorship candidate, Yusuf Lasun.

Photos from the event were mocked by some users of Nairaland Forum who were amazed by the scantiness at the venue despite the buzz made by Obi’s supporters online.

One user with the moniker @McOluomo wrote, “Very very scanty. Online presido.”

@marsman wrote, “He has come to Labour in vain as usual. See as rally be like show wey upcoming musician dey organize.”

@Yibo wrote, “is this thing Presidential candidate? Pandora Peter Obi lacks street credibility.”

@Realist12 wrote, “Ready to start seeing the reality. And seeing social media and real life are 2 different places. The elites see beyond propaganda and social media noises they have the stats. Wonder why they don’t stress themselves looking for validation on social media and Tinubu knows how to control his narratives unlike Obi chasing social media clout. Let the campaign kick-off Obi will be nowhere to be found when we are talking of achievements and giant strides no be noise.”