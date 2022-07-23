PHOTOS: Nigerians Call Orji Kalu Treasury Looter After Showing Off Mansion In US

Senator Orji Kalu has been slammed on social media after he shared photos of his mansion in the United States of America.

The photos show him and his childhood friend whom he hosted at the residence.

Orji Kalu captioned the photos, “Seeing off my childhood friend, Chief Emeka Eboh after I hosted him for a lunch at my residence , Camp Neso , Potomac, USA.”

The photos didn’t sit well with many Nigerians on Facebook who attacked him with all kinds of comments.

One Justice Emeka Obi wrote, “After Looting Abia State treasury, you are very proud to show us one of the “American mansions” you acquired with the Looted funds. Okay well done sir.”

Charles Ndubusi wrote, “People like you sir only motivates the younger generation that the easiest way to make wealth is political stealing that is why it won’t get better.”

Okeoghene Donald wrote, “Imagine , you dey Buga for another country without security.. come and try this in your own village. This totally unacceptable. Please get your PVC and vote out this wicked so called leaders . Is time for the youths to wake up!”

Obi Nna wrote, “Sir,you can see how secured that place is to the extent you can see someone off and return back to your residence alone.Why is it difficult for you politicians to replicate that kind of safety atmosphere here in Nigeria without moving about with sea of security guards?”

The Senator then responded to the backlash he got for the photos.

He said, “Success makes so many people hate you. I wish it wasn’t that way. It would be wonderful to enjoy success without seeing envy in the eyes of those around you. Love looks through a telescope; envy, through a microscope. God bless the heart with love and have mercy on the heart with hate.”