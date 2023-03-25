Entertainment

PHOTOS: Mother-of-two Killed At Asake’s London Concert Buried

Anthony Adeniyi2 hours ago
3

Mother-of-two, Rebecca Ikumelo, who was killed at the 02 Academy Brixton during a concert by Nigerian singer, Asake, has been laid to rest.

The 33-year-old died from her injuries after a large number of people tried to enter the concert on December 15, 2022.

During the burial that was held on Friday, the deceased’s family lamented that her body was held by the coroner for over three months before it was released.

A police investigation into the incident is due to conclude next month.

Credit: BBC

Anthony Adeniyi2 hours ago
3

Related Articles

Lori Harvey, Damson Idris Split After Three-month Relationship

1 day ago

Police Arrest Man Who Invaded Rihanna’s House To Propose

1 day ago

Desmond Elliot Celebrates In Anticipation Of Electoral Victory

6 days ago
DJ Switch

Nigerian Politicians Are Devil – DJ Switch

1 week ago