PHOTOS: Major General Kure Laid to Rest

The remains of Major General Yohanna Yerima Kure (retired) who passed onto glory on 2 November 2023 at the age of 84 has been laid to rest in his home town, Mallam Kure Manchak family compound in Kurmin Musa, Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Friday 1 December 2023.

While reading the late senior officers funeral oration, the Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja represented by the Commandant Nigerian Army School of Artillery, Major General TE Gagariga described late Maj Gen YY Kure as an articulate and professional soldier with a good sense of responsibility who served the Nigerian Army and indeed the Nation with utmost dedication and total loyalty. He added that the late retired General was a highly competent, level headed, conscientious and reliable senior officer who took keen interest in his service to fatherland and the welfare of his subordinates. He described his demise as a great loss to his family, the NA and the Nation in general just as he prayed God to grant him eternal rest.

Until his voluntary retirement from from active service in 1990, Maj Gen YY Kure held several appointments including General Officer Commanding 2 Mechanized Division Ibadan, General Officer Commanding 82 Division Enugu and Director Army Special Duties and Plans among several others. He was a member of the Supreme Military Council from 1983 to 1985 and a member of the Armed Forces Ruling Council between 1985 and 1987. Upon retirement from service, he was subsequently appointed Minister of Culture and Social Welfare and later appointed Minister of Youths and Sports Development.

The burial was attended by people from all walks of life including the representative of the Kaduna State Governor and Deputy Speaker Kaduna State House of Assembly Rt Hon Barr Magaji Henry Danjuma, the former Chief of Defence Staff, General Martin Luther Agwai (rtd), the representative of the COAS, Major General TE Gagariga, the General Officer Commanding 1 Division Nigerian Army, Major General VU Okoro,former Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal John Femi (rtd), the DG NIMASA, Dr Bashir Jamoh, wife of former Governor of Kaduna State, Mrs Amina Yakowa amongst other dignitaries.