PHOTOS: Lagos Govt Dislodged Street Traders in Lekki

The street traders at Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1 have been dislodged by the enforcement team of the Lagos State Ministry of Environment and Water Resources.

Spokesman for the ministry, Kunle Adeshina, made this known in an X post on Wednesday.

Sharing photos from the exercise, he wrote, “MOE&WR Environmental monitoring and enforcement team on duty Tuesday at Admiralty way, Kusenla road,Ikate, Elegushi road in Lekki phase one to dislodge street traders and demolish illegal structures serving as trading post.”