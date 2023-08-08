PHOTOS: Lagos Completes Modern Floating Jetty At CMS – Marina

The Lagos State Government (LASG)has completed the construction of a modern floating jetty at CMS-Marina to enhance safe and comfortable commuting for residents and visitors;and serving as a strategic connection point to the recently commissioned CMS-Marina Blue Line Rail System.

The CMS-MARINA corridor, apart from being one of two major points with seamless connection between Bus Rapid Transport (BRT), the Blue Line Rail Transport and Water Transport, is the waterways hub with huge ridership in thousands on daily basis; linking several coastal areas such as Badore-Ajah in Eti Osa Local Government; Ipakodo, Ibeshe, Ijede in Ikorodu Local Government; Ilaje Bariga Waterfront in Somolu / Bariga Local government; Liverpool, Ajegunle and TinCan Island in Apapa / Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government; Mile 2, Sabonkoji, Ilashe, Ibeshe, Ikare, Ijegun Egba in Amuwo-Odofin / Oriade Local Government; Ebute Ojo, Ijanikin / Oto-Awori / Agbara in Ojo Local Government and Apa, Topo, Iworo-Ajido, Ebute Miller Marina in Badagry Local Government, etc.

According to the Managing Director, LAGFERRY, Hon. Abdoubaqi Balogun, the project is in tandem with the T.H.E.M.E.S+

Agenda of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration of which Traffic Management and Transportation is the first pillar and government’s commitment to improving facilities for a safe water transportation system aimed at reduction in road traffic, provision of reliable alternative mode of transportation and improved productivity of the residents.

“The new floating jetty will enable our boats to anchor easily, provide easier access to different parts of the city, boost economy activities along the Lagos waterways and make passengers disembarkment more comfortable and safer” he stated.

While assuring that government is fully committed to achieving the multimodal transport system of connectivity between the road, rail and water , Balogun informed that the Floating Pontoon Jetty is made from strong, durable materials and safe choice for all weather conditions and can ride out a storm without resistance from the water and will not cause damage to boats due to the changing tides, being too high or too low.

The floating jetty constructed for the Lagos State Ferry Services (LAGFERRY) and other Boat Operators, is built to international standards with all safety features such as Fire extinguisher compartments, safety lifebouys,an inbuilt Fender on the side of the fingers , gang. way for disembarkation and boarding.