PHOTOS: Lagos Celebrates Isese Day

The Isese Day Celebration is ongoing around Lagos State, most especially at the Palace of the Oba of Lagos in Iga Iduganran.

The Isese Day, August 20, is a day set aside in Lagos and South-West to celebrate the indigenous Yoruba culture and traditions as well as the preservation of the Yoruba heritage.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu declared Monday a Work-Free Day for workers in Lagos State as well as his South-West counterparts.

Below are photos from the celebration, shared by Jibril Gawat, an aide to the governor.