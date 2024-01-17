PHOTOS: Kyari Visits Ooni of Ife’s Palace

The Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd., Mele Kyari, has arrived at the Palace of the Ooni of Ife, Oba, Dr. Adeyeye Ogunwusi, for a courtesy call on the monarch, preparatory to the GCEO’s Lecture at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ife, later today.

The GCEO will speak as a Distinguished Guest Lecturer at the 2024 Annual Lecture of the Faculty of Science at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, on the theme “Energy Security, Sustainability & Profitability in Nigeria: Advances, Challenges & Opportunities.”

Below are photos from the meeting shared by the NNPCL.