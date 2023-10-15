PHOTOS: Kwara to Open Babatunde Idiagbon Flyover Monday

The Kwara State Government has said the Babatunde Idiagbon Flyover Bridge at Tanke will be open for use from Monday, October 16th, and close again on Tuesday, October 24th.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Sam Bola Onile, the Press Secretary for the Kwara State Ministry of Works and Transport said in a statement on Saturday.

The statement read in part, “Members of the public are to note, however, that only the section from Tanke Junction down to the University of Ilorin gate will be accessible. This is for the safety of all as some skeletal construction works are still ongoing amid heavy deployment of traffic officers. The crossing from Area F to Pipeline Axes remains shut for now.

“Mallam AbdulQuawy Olododo, the supervisory commissioner for the Ministry, said in the statement that the temporary opening of the bridge is to allow easy flow of traffic as the state receives huge visitors for the convocation ceremony at the University of Ilorin.

“Olododo said traffic officials from KWARTMA will be in the area to manage traffic and ensure safety and free flow of movement during the period.

“We implore the general public and other road users to cooperate with the traffic officials stationed in the area. This is to ensure safety of all as partial work is still ongoing in the intervening period. Full and last-mile work on the project will resume on October 24 after the convocation.

“The Ministry, which prioritises safety at all times, assures members of the public, including business concerns in the area, that the finishing touches on the Flyover will be concluded very soon. All inconveniences are truly regretted.”