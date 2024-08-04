PHOTOS: Kwara Gov Completes Modern Glass Squash Courts

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq-led administration has completed the much-anticipated and historic modern glass squash courts in the whole of the West Africa sub-region.

While the modern glass squash courts were nearing completion, a number of revered squash experts in the country, including the Nigerian-born former US number 2 squash champion Moses Olubo gave a fascinating assessment of the facility.

With the completion of this 8-court squash facility and comprehensive renovation of the existing two by Governor AbdulRazaq-led administration, Kwara will reclaim its top spot in Squash in Nigeria.

The newly constructed eight Squash Courts is the highest number situated in one location in Nigeria and West Africa.

Since Governor AbdulRazaq assumed office, he has fixed the sporting facilities in the state, including the Kwara State Stadium, and also constructed a new Table Tennis Arena. The Governor also supported several athletes’ careers with funds.

The newly completed Squash courts have been pouring in commendations for Governor AbdulRazaq from lovers of sports within and outside Kwara, particularly Squash enthusiasts.