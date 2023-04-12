PHOTOS: Kalu Holds Open Casket Ceremony For Late Wife

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Kalu, has commenced burial ceremony for his late wife, Ifeoma.

Part of the ceremony includes a service of songs scheduled for today.

An open casket ceremony was held on Tuesday with family and friends present.

Sharing on Facebook, Kalu wrote, “Ahead of tomorrow’s service of songs for my late ex-wife Mrs Ifeoma Ada Kalu , we had an open casket viewing at McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel, North Carolina, USA.

“We will miss our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, Sister and Aunt.

“We would miss a compassionate, selfless, wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. A woman who taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination.

“May her soul rest in perfect peace in the bosom of the Almighty until the Last Day of the Resurrection when we shall meet again.”