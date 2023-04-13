PHOTOS: Kalu Buries Wife In US

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Kalu, has laid his wife, Ifeoma, to rest in the US.

This was after an open casket viewing ceremony was held for the former First Lady of Anambra State followed by a service of songs.

Sharing photos from the burial ceremony, Kalu wrote on his official Facebook page:

“Our late beloved former First Lady, Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Aunt- Late Mrs Ifeoma Ada Kalu ( Nee Menakaya) was laid to rest today in the USA in accordance to her wish. She might have left this space called earth but she still live in our hearts.”