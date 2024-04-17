PHOTOS: IGP Inaugurates State-of-the-art Police Command in Abeokuta

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has officially commissioned a state-of-the-art Police Command Complex in Eleweran, Abeokuta, Ogun State. The commissioning ceremony took place during the IGP’s three-day working visit to the state from Tuesday 16th April, 2024, where he also approved the establishment of three new Area Commands to enhance security operations.

The newly commissioned Police Command Complex is equipped with 39 offices equipped with modern facilities and amenities aimed at improving the operational efficiency of the police in Ogun State. The complex includes administrative offices, specialized units, and conference facilities designed to improve policing efforts and services to the people of Ogun.

In addition to commissioning the new complex, the IGP also commissioned a multi purpose Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun Cooperative and Event center, a fully equipped Technical Intelligence Unit (TIU), and a fully equipped Complaint Response Unit (CRU) where members of the public can report police infractions and instances of incivility. He equally approved the establishment of three new Area Commands in strategic locations across Ogun State. These Area Commands approved for Ifo, Imeko, and Idiroko areas, are intended to decentralize operations, enhance response times, and improve security coordination in the state.

During his visit, the IGP visited HRM Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, CFR, the Alake of Egbaland, where he emphasized the importance of community policing and the need for synergy between the police and the host communities in combating crime. The monarch similarly expressed the readiness of his people to collaborate actively with the Police for the prevention, detection of crimes, and apprehension of criminal suspects.

At the Command headquarters, Eleweran, Ogun State Command, the IGP addressed officers, emphasizing the importance of professionalism, integrity, and dedication in policing. He urged officers to uphold the core values of the police force, shun corruption, and refrain from behaviour detrimental to the image of the Force.

The Inspector General of Police expressed confidence that these initiatives will strengthen the partnership between the police and the community, ultimately contributing to a safer and more secure environment for all residents of Ogun State.