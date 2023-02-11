Headline

PHOTOS: Hoodlums Attack Obi Supporters In Lagos

Anthony Adeniyi6 hours ago
76

Members of the Obidient Movement have been attacked by suspected hoodlums while on their way to meet the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, at his rally in Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

The spokesperson for the Obi-Datti Campaign Council, Tanko Yunusa,ade this known on Saturday.

He said, “The Obidient Movement is under attack in Lagos. They are stopping our people from coming to the TBS rally.

“Nothing can stop a movement whose time has come . Security Operatives take note . We keep moving Obidiently and Yusfully.”

Photos sent to our correspondent showed vehicles with bashes windscreens while a man was seem with shirt covered with blood.

