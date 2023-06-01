PHOTOS: Gov Muftwang’s Convoy Runs Into Protesting Teachers In Plateau

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Muftwang, on Thursday, ran into a group of teachers protesting unpaid salaries.

Revealing what he discussed with the teachers, Muftwang took to social media where he promised that his administration will ensure the payment of teachers’ salaries.

The governor also promised that his administration will frown against injustices.

He tweeted, “Today, my convoy encountered a rally by the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) protesting unpaid salaries.

“I had to stop and speak with them. I heard their pleas and I want them to know that we are working tirelessly to address their concerns.

“As Governor, I will not tolerate any form of injustice and will ensure that our hardworking teachers receive their salaries, as they deserve.

“I understand that they have been patient for too long, but I urge them to be patient a little longer. For me, paying salaries is not an achievement, it is a duty.

“As such, I want to assure everyone that this situation will soon be a thing of the past. I am determined to make Plateau State a better place for all of us.”