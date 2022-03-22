[PHOTOS] Gender Bill: Reps Meets Protesting Women

The leadership of the House of Representatives has met with protesting women who gathered at the National Assembly premises to protest the rejection of gender-related bills in the ongoing constitution review process.

The leadership delegation was led by the Majority leader, Rep Alhassan Ado Doguwa, who was accompanied by the Deputy Majority Leader, Rep Peter Akpatoson, Deputy Whip Rep Nkeiruka Onyejocha, Deputy Minority Leader Rep Toby Okechukwuwho amongst others.

The Majority Leader assured them that the House is already working on their demands and appealed that the House would within Nine working days conclude work on the matter.