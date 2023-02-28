PHOTOS: Gbajabiamila Unveils Accident, Emergency Wards, Randle General Hospital

Commission Members were in attendance as the Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila unveiled an ultra modern Accident and Emergency Wards at Randle General Hospital, Surulere.

The edifice renovated under the auspices of the Honourable Speaker, was with a view to boost the delivery of high – quality health care services for residents of Surulere and its environs.

The Speaker, while unveiling the edifice made up of both male and female medical and surgical wards, within the hospital premises, said residents of Surulere deserve better and quality health care.

The Speaker while inspecting the entire renovated structures, thanked Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for landmark achievements in the health sector.

Chairman, Health Service Commission, Dr. (Mrs) Atinuke Onayiga on her part, thanked Hon. Gbajabiamila for his unflinching support and contributions to the health sector, saying the entire Surulere Community will forever appreciate him for his kind gesture.

She, however, assured that the hospital management will ensure proper usage and maintenance of the facility.

The Medical Director, Dr. Olumide Sojinrin while commending Mr Speaker, described the newly renovated A&E as “one of its kind”. He said the newly renovated wards of 36 beds would afford the hospital the capacity to respond faster to emergency cases.

Hon. Gbajabiamila was presented with an award, in appreciation of his tremendous contributions to the availability of quality Health Care in the Surulere Federal Constituency.

Other Commission Members in attendance include; Dr Mobolaji Ayotunde Olukoya (Commissioner II) and Mrs Kemi Ogunyemi (Commissioner 1V).