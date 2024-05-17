Photos from Funeral Service for Junior Pope

The funeral service for Nollywood actor Junior Pope is underway in his hometown of Ukehe, located in the Nsukka region of Enugu State.

Pope tragically lost his life along with four other crew members in a boat accident on the Anam river on April 10.

The somber occasion has drawn mourners from the entertainment industry and beyond, gathering to pay their respects and bid farewell to the talented actor.

Pope’s untimely passing has left a void in the Nigerian film community, with colleagues and fans mourning his loss.