PHOTOS: Fire Razes Building In Lagos Market

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency has said the fire outbreak at 33 Balogun Street, Lagos Island, emanated from the third floor of a building used as a store in the market in the area.

In a statement on Tuesday, the agency said on arrival at the scene, its officials observed that the three storey building was engulfed in flames.

However, with the quick intervention of the LASEMA Response Team, LRU fire Team, LASG Fire Service & Rescue Service and Fed Fire Service, the fire was curtailed from spreading to other adjoining buildings.

The action was done under the supervision of the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu.

“The fire was curtailed to just the building and a Union bank building by the side.

“However, a section of the building collapsed due to the high intensity of the fire on the structure.

“The fire was put off totally by the combined effort of the LRT, LRU Fire Team, LASG Fire Sevice, Federal Fire Service, UBA Fire team, NPA Fire team, GMT, CBD, Nigerian Army, LNSC and NSCDC.

“However, the building will be subjected to structural integrity test by Lagos State Material Testing Labouratory, LSMTL so as to ascertain the stability of the structure,” the statement read.