PHOTOS: Emir Of Daura Honours Buhari With Durbar Festival

Former President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday attended a Durbar Festival organised in his honour by Emir of Daura, HRH Umar Faruk Umar.

The event held just a day after he handed power over to President Bola Tinubu.

See photos below as shared by his aide Buhari Sallau.